Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term

Narendra Modi, leader of the Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been sworn in as India's prime minister for a third time.
The oath-taking ceremony occurred at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian president.
Mr. Modi chose a white kurta and churidar with a blue chequered jacket with black shoes for the event.
Notably, Mr. Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured victory in the general election with 293 seats, a slightly lower margin than predicted by exit polls.
While, the opposition also saw a resurgence, winning 234 seats.
Meanwhile, tight security measures were in place, with Delhi declared a no-fly zone and over 2,500 police officers deployed around the venue.
In his oath, Mr. Modi pledged to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with "true faith and allegiance to the constitution."
He reiterated his commitment to serving all people in accordance with the constitution and the law.
President Draupadi Murmu also swore in Mr. Modi's new cabinet during the ceremony.
At 73 years old, Mr. Modi is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.
While, exit polls projected a clear victory for the BJP, the party lost its parliamentary majority in the election.
Mr. Modi's NDA bloc relied on two key allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), to form the government.
Moreover, Mr. Modi expressed gratitude to voters and vowed to combat corruption and poverty, prioritizing the empowerment of the poor and middle class.
Notable guests attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony:
The inauguration ceremony at Delhi's Presidential Palace drew thousands of guests, including heads of neighbouring Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and India's richest men Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani graced the event.
Ambani was accompanied by his youngest son Anant, while Adani attended with his wife Priti and son Karan.
Other celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, and Vikrant Massey, were also in attendance.
New faces in prime minister Modi’s third cabinet:
PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet welcomed several new leaders. Among them are former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Haryana CM ML Khattar, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ram Mohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and CR Paatil.
Additionally, BJP President JP Nadda resumed his role as Union Minister.