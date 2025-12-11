Sports
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Collin is famously known for being the first openly gay active player in a men's North American professional sports league

Former NBA center Jason Collins shared heartbreaking update on his health on Thursday, December 11.

Collins revealed to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive and fast-growing form of brain cancer.

His diagnosis comes months after his family said he was dealing with a brain tumour but didn't share more details at that time.

“I have Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. It came on incredibly fast," Collin said.

He added, "What makes it so difficult to treat in my case is that it’s surrounded by the brain and is encroaching upon the frontal lobe -- which is what makes you, ‘you.'"

Collin is famously known for being the first openly gay active player in a men's North American professional sports league in 2013.

The former player said he is currently undergoing targeted chemotherapy at a clinic in Singapore as his tumour cannot be surgically removed and the usual life expectancy for his condition is 11-14 months.

Glioblastoma is the most common type of cancerous brain tumour in adults, with over 13,000 Americans diagnosed each year.

Collin played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2001 to 20014 for different teams including the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards.

