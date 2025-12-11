DC Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Supergirl!
On Thursday, December 11, Milly Alcock showed off her charm as Kara Zor-El in the superhero film following her cameo in James Gunn's Superman, as she fights her inner demons and actual villains.
Helmed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is the second feature film from the new era of DC Studios.
In the trailer, she highlights the stark difference between herself and her cousin, Superman, noting, "He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth."
The comic-based movie stars Alcock in the titular role, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.
In a September interview, Gunn called Alcock the "best bit of casting" of his entire life, adding, "I think she's absolutely stunning in the movie."
Based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.
Watch Supergirl (2026) trailer here: