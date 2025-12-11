Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

The 'House of the Dragon' initially appears at the end of 'Superman' (2025) as his cousin with a drinking problem

  • By Hania Jamil
Supergirl trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

DC Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Supergirl!

On Thursday, December 11, Milly Alcock showed off her charm as Kara Zor-El in the superhero film following her cameo in James Gunn's Superman, as she fights her inner demons and actual villains.

Helmed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is the second feature film from the new era of DC Studios.

In the trailer, she highlights the stark difference between herself and her cousin, Superman, noting, "He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth."

You Might Like:

The comic-based movie stars Alcock in the titular role, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

In a September interview, Gunn called Alcock the "best bit of casting" of his entire life, adding, "I think she's absolutely stunning in the movie."

Based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

Watch Supergirl (2026) trailer here:



Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours
Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod

Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod
Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

Latest News

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event

Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event