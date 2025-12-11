Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift has honoured her fans for helping her reclaim ownership of master recordings.
The Grammy winner, 35, announced in May that she bought the rights to all of her concert films, music videos, album art and photography, as well as unreleased songs.
During her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she paid tribute to her loyal fans for the major milestone.
She said, “Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back, those were two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, oh, it’s just a matter of time, like both those things could have just never arrived in my life.”
Taylor added, “I’m so grateful for both of those things happening and my fans are why I was able to get my music back, that’s how I spent that Eras Tour money.”
The Lover singer revealed her plans to re-record her songs in 2019, following a fallout with Scooter Braun, who got the rights to her first six albums when he bought her old label.
On the work front, her docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show is set to release on December 12, 2025.