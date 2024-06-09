Royal family must take steps to halt Princess Kate health rumours

Princess Kate's reputation is at crosswords after continuous silence from Kensington Palace, which creates more doubt about Princess's health.
The update from the Palace could quash the rumors regarding the Princess of Wales' heath, which were ignited after Kate went for abdominal surgery and later her cancer diagnosis.
As per Newsweek, Nick Ede, a U.K.-based brand and culture expert said, "The return of rumors about Kate creates a huge dilemma for the royal family and their comms team.”
The expert added, "On the one hand, they have a duty to inform the public and quash rumors that could be damaging and create negative noise.”
"They could make another announcement, but I don't think it'll stop speculation. On the other hand, they remain quiet and dignified and take the Queen's stance, 'never complain, never explain,'" Ede said.
He continued, "It's pretty obvious that things are not good, and when it's someone's health, it's private and personal.”
Ede further noted, “My advice would be for the palace, however, to give updates that are short and sweet, informing the media and everyone else that the timeline may change and offering a small update.”
He recommended, “This way, it stops crazy conspiracy theories and speculation in its track but doesn't expose the royal family and the princess at this time."
However, Kate stepped forward first time after the video message about her cancer diagnosis, she shared her apology for not attending Saturday’s final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king’s birthday.