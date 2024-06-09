IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

Anushka Sharma was hit by ‘the blues’ when husband Virat Kohli got dismissed early with Naseem Shah’s bowling at the India vs Pakistan match today.
Present at the stadium, she shut her eyes tight out of disbelief, which was a reaction caught by the camera and has now gone viral.
Virat Kohli didn’t get a chance to perform for the Indian cricket team as he was drawn out of the ground after scoring only 4 runs against Pakistan.
This is his second earned disappoint card during the T20 World Cup 2024.
The cricketer had made just 1 run in his previous match with Ireland before being sent away by Mark Adair in the first Group A match, according to NDTV.
During this face-off, Naseem Shah’s delivery was “well wide off the off-stump,” but Virat Kohli still decided to chase it down, resulting in an ill-timed shot.
Within seconds, the ball soared in the sky, then quickly landed in Usman Khan’s hands.
Both Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were quite upset with his big let-down in such a crucial clash set with Pakistan.