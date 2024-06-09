Sports

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

Virat Kohli taken away from ground by Naseem Shah

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Virat Kohli taken away from ground by Naseem Shah

Anushka Sharma was hit by ‘the blues’ when husband Virat Kohli got dismissed early with Naseem Shah’s bowling at the India vs Pakistan match today.

Present at the stadium, she shut her eyes tight out of disbelief, which was a reaction caught by the camera and has now gone viral.

Virat Kohli didn’t get a chance to perform for the Indian cricket team as he was drawn out of the ground after scoring only 4 runs against Pakistan.

This is his second earned disappoint card during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The cricketer had made just 1 run in his previous match with Ireland before being sent away by Mark Adair in the first Group A match, according to NDTV.

During this face-off, Naseem Shah’s delivery was “well wide off the off-stump,” but Virat Kohli still decided to chase it down, resulting in an ill-timed shot.

Within seconds, the ball soared in the sky, then quickly landed in Usman Khan’s hands.

Both Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were quite upset with his big let-down in such a crucial clash set with Pakistan.

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

Sports News

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shahid Afridi share a heartwarming reunion: Watch
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match today: Records and facts
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Shaheen Afridi spends heartfelt moments with Indian fans prior to T20 World Cup
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Rain threat looms over Ind-Pak T20 clash in New York
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
BCCI raises concerns over New York pitch ahead of India-Pakistan match
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th