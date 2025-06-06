Sports

Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game

Indiana Fever star player Lexie Hull has made thoughtful move for young athletes

Lexie Hull has surprised fans with an exciting new project for young athletes.

On Thursday, June 5, the Indiana Fever guard turned to her Instagram account to share that she will be hosting her own basketball camp for young boys and girls this summer.

The event, Simple Truth Basketball Camp, will take place on June 28 at the Aletto Family Sports Centre in Carmel, Indiana and is specifically for students from grade 1 through 8.


Lexie paired the social media post with caption as she expressed her excitement, "We'll work on all aspect of the game – skills, teamwork, confidence – and of course, HAVE FUN!"

According to her website, the camp cost is $125 per participant and includes special take-home items including a signed souvenir, a camp photo with Lexie, and a limited edition t-shirt.

Indiana Fever's fans reaction to the summer camp

Fans flooded the comment section of the social media with appreciation for the WNBA star as one user wrote, "Best of luck with the camp Lexie!"

While another commented, "the kids are going to love this camp."

A third fan penned, "kids are going to have a blast, Go Fever! Go Lexie!!"

Along with the camp, Lexie is gearing to take the centre stage for Fever as Caitlin Clark will be sitting out the games due to quad injury.

So far in seven games this season, Lexie is averaging 10.7 points. 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Notably, Lexie Hull will be facing Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on Saturday.

