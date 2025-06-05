Aryna Sabalenka stuns four-time champion Swiatek to reach French Open final

World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach the final of the French Open tennis tournament.
The player defeated Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6 and 6-0.
Because of rainy weather in Paris, the roof of the stadium was closed which helped Sabalenka get comfortable faster, as per BBC Sports.
Sabalenka’s strong and fast returns put pressure on Swiatek, allowing Sabalenka to get ahead by breaking Swiatek’s serve twice.
In response, Swiatek moved farther back from the baseline to better handle Sabalenka’s fast shots.
Even though Swiatek almost fell behind with a score of 1-5, she fought hard and started to come back in the game.
The first set was finally decided in a tie-break which Sabalenka won easily.
In the second set, there were three breaks of serve in a row, caused both by good returns and poor serving.
Swiatek’s serve became weak once more which gave Sabalenka an opportunity to win the match quickly.
After winning the match, the 27-year-old expressed, "It feels incredible but the job is not done yet. I'm thrilled with my performance."
"Iga is the toughest opponent, especially at Roland Garros, I'm proud I managed to get this win," she added.
What's next for Sabalenka?
Sabalenka will now face either American second seed Coco Gauff or French wildcard Lois Boisson in the final on Saturday.