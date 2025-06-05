Sports

Tom Brady weighs in on Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark debate

NFL legend Tom Brady has shared the his GOAT list from all the sporting industries

Tom Brady has surprisingly gave his two-cent on the never-ending Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark debate.

Former New England Patriots quarterback is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL, having won three MVP awards and a record seven Super Bowls.

On Wednesday, Brady joined Bleacher Report for a phone interview as he was settled in the front seat of his car.

When asked to name his greatest of all time (GOAT), he named 11 players and included the young WNBA rivals in the list.

The NFL legend teased, "Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this little thing they got going, I love that."

The rest of the list included the renowned names of sporting world; Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (MLB), golfer Tiger Woods, Olympic medalist Michael Phelps, and Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan (NBA).

About Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry

Clark and Reese had quite a bad blood between them on court as their feud started in 2023 National Championship, when the Chicago Sky forward's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

The two stars have faced off five times early in their WNBA careers, with Clark holding a 4-1 edge.

In their first meeting of 2025, the Clark's Indiana Fever won 93-5 in a game, which also featured an altercation between the two players, resulting in a blatant foul and two technicals.

The Fever and Sky will face each other for the second time this season on Saturday, however, Caitlin Clark will remain sidelined after suffering a quad strain.

