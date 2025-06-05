Lionel Messi returns to Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifiers, sparks frenzy

After shining in the MLS with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is back with the Argentina national team to play in the upcoming double matchday of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At 37 years old, the legendary captain joined Lionel Scaloni's squad on Monday as they prepare for the upcoming clashes.
With over 500 appearances for the national team and as the key figure in Argentina's historic 2022 World Cup win in Qatar, Messi continues to inspire millions. In that unforgettable final, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw.
The first match is scheduled for Thursday against Chile, a classic South American rivalry. While head coach Lionel Scaloni has not yet confirmed whether Messi will start, fans online are already buzzing with excitement.
Comments like "GOAT and his family, bravo," "My greatest GOAT of all time," and "This is what Messi looks like before scoring a hat trick against Chile" are flooding social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
Messi has not played for Argentina since last November's 1-0 win over Peru, making this potential return even more anticipated. His physical condition remains the big question.