David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood

David Beckham is gearing up for a highly awaited title from King Charles for his contribution to sports and charitable endeavours.
The former English footballer will be awarded a knighthood next week as part of King Charles's birthday celebration.
Beckham has been in line for a knighthood for over a decade after playing in over 100 games for England and for his honourable charity work.
The 50-year-old star will be named in King Charles III's birthday honours list and will take the title of sir, while his wife, Victoria Beckham will be referred to as Lady Beckham.
The renowned couple have appeared alongside the Royals on multiple occasion, with most recently at the Chelsea flower show last month, where they met the King and Queen Camilla.
Beckham, who captained the England team for six years, is an official ambassador for the King's Foundation, which endorse education programmes.
Why did it take so long for David Beckham to receive knighthood?
The dad-of-four received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 and was set to receive the knighthood in 2011, after helping London win its bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games.
However, Beckham was blocked from receiving the title after being implicated in a tax avoidance scheme, which he was cleared for four years ago.