Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season

Lewis Hamilton joined the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the future of education in the Britain.
The meeting, which took place at 10 Downing Street was also attended by education leaders and young students, who share the same passion as the F1 superstar, when it comes to education.
Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation was the centre of the meeting, which he established in 2021 to create more inclusive opportunities for young students globally.
Turning to his Instagram account, the Ferrari driver shared a carousal of clicks from the discussion, with the caption, "The future of education must be inclusive."
In the social media post, Hamilton highlighted the importance of his charity and how much work needs to be done for the betterment of education in the country.
Sharing his own experience in academic, the 40-year-old racer further penned, "I struggled in school and never felt like my voice was heard, so I know firsthand that ensuring every student feels they belong in school is vital."
This move came after the seven time world champion announced a partnership between Mission 44 and HP, one of the sponsors of Ferrari during Miami GP.
The aim of the collaboration is provide young people in the UK and Miami with essential resources such as tech, digital skills and training.
Lewis Hamilton and 2025 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton is not having as much of a smooth F1 season as he was hoping with his Ferrari car.
So far in the season, the British driver has secured 71 points and is 6th rank in the F1 standings, which is a huge gap from the leading McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri's 186 points.
Notably, Lewis is set to return to the track on June 15, 2025, for the Canadian Grand Prix, which will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.