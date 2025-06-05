Sports

Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season

British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton is having a hard time navigating Ferrari car in his debut season

Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season
Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season

Lewis Hamilton joined the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the future of education in the Britain.

The meeting, which took place at 10 Downing Street was also attended by education leaders and young students, who share the same passion as the F1 superstar, when it comes to education.

Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation was the centre of the meeting, which he established in 2021 to create more inclusive opportunities for young students globally.

Turning to his Instagram account, the Ferrari driver shared a carousal of clicks from the discussion, with the caption, "The future of education must be inclusive."

In the social media post, Hamilton highlighted the importance of his charity and how much work needs to be done for the betterment of education in the country.


Sharing his own experience in academic, the 40-year-old racer further penned, "I struggled in school and never felt like my voice was heard, so I know firsthand that ensuring every student feels they belong in school is vital."

This move came after the seven time world champion announced a partnership between Mission 44 and HP, one of the sponsors of Ferrari during Miami GP.

The aim of the collaboration is provide young people in the UK and Miami with essential resources such as tech, digital skills and training.

Lewis Hamilton and 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is not having as much of a smooth F1 season as he was hoping with his Ferrari car.

So far in the season, the British driver has secured 71 points and is 6th rank in the F1 standings, which is a huge gap from the leading McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri's 186 points.

Notably, Lewis is set to return to the track on June 15, 2025, for the Canadian Grand Prix, which will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Ronaldo pens strong message after sending Portugal to Nations League finals
Ronaldo pens strong message after sending Portugal to Nations League finals
Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics as he sends Portugal to UEFA Nations League final
Djokovic dominates Zverev, sets up French Open semifinal showdown with Sinner
Djokovic dominates Zverev, sets up French Open semifinal showdown with Sinner
Novak Djokovic steps closer to 25th Grand Slam titles after beating Alexander Zverev in the quaterfinals
Sinner wins 19 consecutive Grand Slam matches to join Nadal’s elite club
Sinner wins 19 consecutive Grand Slam matches to join Nadal’s elite club
Jannik Sinner extends Grand Slam winning streak, reaches French Open semifinals
Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals
Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals
Coco Gauff survives tough test against Madison Keys, continues Grand Slam campaign
Kohli pens heartfelt note for wife Anushka Sharma after RCB historic IPL win
Kohli pens heartfelt note for wife Anushka Sharma after RCB historic IPL win
Virat Kohli's team RCB won its first title in the 18-year history of the Indian Premier League
Sony announces State of Play event: How to watch and what to expect
Sony announces State of Play event: How to watch and what to expect
This event could include updates on already announced games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, and more
LeBron James named as Shaquille O'Neal top NBA player with surprising twist
LeBron James named as Shaquille O'Neal top NBA player with surprising twist
NBA tital Shaquille O'Neal has reveal the top 10 players who have dominating the court during their reign
GTA 6 may add realistic police tactics, making escaping cops harder than ever
GTA 6 may add realistic police tactics, making escaping cops harder than ever
Rockstar’s next GTA may include hard-to-spot cop cars, making criminal activity riskier than ever
Cristiano Ronaldo receives major honour amid uncertain club future
Cristiano Ronaldo receives major honour amid uncertain club future
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dominating every industry he sets foot in as he secures yet another honour
When will Cameron Brink return to the court? Fans finally get answers
When will Cameron Brink return to the court? Fans finally get answers
The Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has taken a break from WNBA due to her injury
Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP incident receives honest reaction from Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP incident receives honest reaction from Helmut Marko
The Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, was dropped to P10 after receiving ten second penalty during Spanish GP
Iga Swiatek sets up thrilling French Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek sets up thrilling French Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in their last match which took place on a hard court in Cincinnati last year