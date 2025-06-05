Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pens sweet birthday message to twins after major career milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his children's 8th birthday with a touching post on social media after marking major milestone in his life.

Ronaldo scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.

With this goal, he became the oldest player ever to score against Germany in a major tournament.

The Portuguese legend took to his Instagram account on Thursday, June 5 and shared a heartfelt photo of his twins, Eva María and Mateo happily posing next to Daisy Duck.

Along with the photo, he wrote a loving caption, "Today is your day! Happy birthday, my loves" with a heart emoji.

Ronaldo's kids enjoy themed pre-birthday party:

Earlier, Georgina Rodríguez had celebrated a pre-birthday for her children and shared its pictures and videos on her social media account.

In the pictures and videos, Ronaldo's house was seen beautifully decorated with colourful balloons, some had the kids' names and some had the number 8 to celebrate their 8th birthday.

The party theme was a mix of the children's two favourite things: the animated movie Lilo & Stitch and football.

Everything was thoughtfully arranged so the children could have the best time on their special day.

The couple have two daughters together and she also raise Ronaldo’s three other children from surrogate mothers, including Eva and Mateo.

