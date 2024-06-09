Entertainment

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were married for 14 years

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, one of television's most beloved couples, are reportedly facing a split after a shocking discovery.

They have been married for 14 years and recently announced their separation, as a source shared with The Sun that the Loose Women presenter found messages between her husband and another woman on a laptop.

The source said, “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”

As the Mirror unveiled the true cause of Ruth and Eamonn's separation last Thursday, the close friend of Ruth disclosed that reconciliation is not an option for the couple.

The Strictly Come Dancing host took a break from her work while her ex-husband is busy with GB News presenting duties.

She has been "hurt" to learn that her spouse has been going out on dates with a different woman who is consoling him.

A friend of Ruth said, “Ruth was hurt when she learned about Eamonn’s friendship with another woman but she is strong and she will be back soon with a smile on her face, putting her best foot forward, as she always does. She needs a bit of time to regroup after everything that’s gone on, which is understandable, but she plans to return to Loose Women, with renewed vigour, in July.”

To note, on June 26, 2010, the couple celebrated their 13-year relationship with a grandiose wedding held at The Elvetham, a stately 19th-century hotel in Hampshire.

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award

Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket

Entertainment News

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Ayeza Khan presses like button on Deepika Padukone's new post
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Dakota Fanning shares hilarious story of working with a bird in 'The Watchers'
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
‘HOTD’ star Ewan Mitchell reveals why he never watched ‘Game of Thrones’
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Alia Bhatt sets internet ablaze in her dreamy Sabyasachi outfit
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring after putting marital home up for sale
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Sidharth Malhotra's cruise shots attracts reaction from wife Kiara Advani
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly to spell magic on screens once again
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's show after playful challenge to Travis Kelce
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Durefishan Saleem makes bold statement in crisp white outfit
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Taylor Swift delights fans with a nostalgic surprise at Scotland show