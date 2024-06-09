Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce reason REVEALED

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, one of television's most beloved couples, are reportedly facing a split after a shocking discovery.
They have been married for 14 years and recently announced their separation, as a source shared with The Sun that the Loose Women presenter found messages between her husband and another woman on a laptop.
The source said, “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”
As the Mirror unveiled the true cause of Ruth and Eamonn's separation last Thursday, the close friend of Ruth disclosed that reconciliation is not an option for the couple.
The Strictly Come Dancing host took a break from her work while her ex-husband is busy with GB News presenting duties.
She has been "hurt" to learn that her spouse has been going out on dates with a different woman who is consoling him.
A friend of Ruth said, “Ruth was hurt when she learned about Eamonn’s friendship with another woman but she is strong and she will be back soon with a smile on her face, putting her best foot forward, as she always does. She needs a bit of time to regroup after everything that’s gone on, which is understandable, but she plans to return to Loose Women, with renewed vigour, in July.”
To note, on June 26, 2010, the couple celebrated their 13-year relationship with a grandiose wedding held at The Elvetham, a stately 19th-century hotel in Hampshire.