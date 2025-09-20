Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence to star in Martin Scorsese’s 'What Happens at Night'

Martin Scorsese is set to team up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for the upcoming drama.
As per Variety, the Oscar Winner director will perform his directorial job in an adaptation of the ghost story novel What Happens at Night.
For the upcoming project, Apple Original Films is planning to finance and produce the movie with Studiocanal.
It is reported that Studiocanal acquired Peter Cameron’s acclaimed novel in 2023, with Scorsese producing and Patrick Marber adapting.
The addition of the Titanic star and the Die, My Love starlet further elevates the project’s prestige.
Cameron’s story revolves around an American couple who travel to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby.
“It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child,” a synopsis for the book explained.
It added, “On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel, where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself.”
Scorsese and DiCaprio’s partnership spans six films, but What Happens at Night marks his first time directing Lawrence.