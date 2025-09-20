Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez reacts after Cardi B's heartfelt remarks on 'Pick It Up' collab

The 'WAP' hitmaker launched her new music album, 'Am I the Drama?' over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Selena Gomez reacts after Cardi Bs heartfelt remarks on Pick It Up collab
Selena Gomez reacts after Cardi B's heartfelt remarks on 'Pick It Up' collab 

Selena Gomez has seemingly reacted to Cardi B's heartfelt remarks after their sensational collaboration for Pick It Up.

The Calm Down hitmaker, who recently teamed up with the American rapper for her new music album Am I the Drama, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 20, to share a screenshot of the new song.

P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram account
P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram account 

Gomez dropped the cover of Cardi's new musical collection, which she released on Friday, September 19.

The superhit track, promoted by the Ice Cream singer, reportedly opened with a confession, "Holdin’ myself ’cause I need it, babe/ (I’m so) I’m so obsessed, you got me checkin’ my phone / (Every) Every second like, I hope you ask if I’m home."

In the chorus, Cardi and Gomez explore that tension further, singing: "Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up / I’ve been missin’ ya / Let me know if this a dub / I said your love is like a drug / You got me stuck, so pick it up."

This update from Selena Gomez is followed by Cardi B’s heartfelt remarks about her fellow singer.

In a recent clip from her CBS Mornings interview uploaded on TikTok, the Drip hitmaker said, "I just feel like she sounded really lovely for this song, and she’s such a delight to work with."

"She’s a whole billionaire, and if you call her for something, she’s not going to hesitate," Cardi remarked.

Am I the Drama? Mark Cardi B's first album since her 2018 debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

You Might Like:

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new look amid her COVID battle

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new look amid her COVID battle
'The Kardashians' star showcased her new look amid her COVID battle

Bailey Zimmerman announces first-ever arena tour, set to start in 2026

Bailey Zimmerman announces first-ever arena tour, set to start in 2026
Bailey Zimmerman stated that performing in smaller venues has felt limiting and he’s anticipated to bring his major event to life

Who is d4vd? Everything to know about singer allegedly linked with late Celeste Rivas

Who is d4vd? Everything to know about singer allegedly linked with late Celeste Rivas
d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is a musician with songs that have gone viral on TikTok

Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron fuel dating buzz after her breakup with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron fuel dating buzz after her breakup with Shaun White
'The Vampire Diaries' alum parted ways with her ex-fiancée, Shaun White earlier this month

Jimmy Kimmel in talks with Disney on compromise to revive late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel in talks with Disney on compromise to revive late-night show
Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly discussing the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after pull from air

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence to star in Martin Scorsese’s 'What Happens at Night'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence to star in Martin Scorsese’s 'What Happens at Night'
The Oscar Winner director will perform his directorial job in an adaptation of the ghost story novel 'What Happens at Night'

Taylor Swift pulls off smart promotional move for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift pulls off smart promotional move for 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Blank Space' crooner is set to launch her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' in October this year

Tom Cruise drafts ‘bulletproof’ marriage contract for 'fiancée' Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise drafts ‘bulletproof’ marriage contract for 'fiancée' Ana de Armas
The 'Mission: Impossible' star took a major step as they planned to draw a marriage contract for the 'Ballerina' star

Liam Payne’s girlfriend uses AI trend before his 1st death anniversary tribute

Liam Payne’s girlfriend uses AI trend before his 1st death anniversary tribute
The 'Night Changes' singer’s first death anniversary will be observed by family and fans next month

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator reveals inspiration behind viral hit

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator reveals inspiration behind viral hit
The mega-hit project has secured multiple records since its premiere in August 2025

Jason Derulo suffers major blow in sexual harassment case

Jason Derulo suffers major blow in sexual harassment case
The 'Swalla' singer was accused of sexual harassment by young artist Emaza Dilan in 2023

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni hires Diddy’s lawyer

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni hires Diddy’s lawyer
Ryan Reynolds shares good news after Justin Baldoni hires Sean "Diddy" Combs lawyer amid Blake Lively legal battle