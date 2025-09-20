Selena Gomez reacts after Cardi B's heartfelt remarks on 'Pick It Up' collab 

Selena Gomez has seemingly reacted to Cardi B's heartfelt remarks after their sensational collaboration for Pick It Up.
The Calm Down hitmaker, who recently teamed up with the American rapper for her new music album Am I the Drama, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 20, to share a screenshot of the new song.
Gomez dropped the cover of Cardi's new musical collection, which she released on Friday, September 19.
The superhit track, promoted by the Ice Cream singer, reportedly opened with a confession, "Holdin’ myself ’cause I need it, babe/ (I’m so) I’m so obsessed, you got me checkin’ my phone / (Every) Every second like, I hope you ask if I’m home."
In the chorus, Cardi and Gomez explore that tension further, singing: "Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up / I’ve been missin’ ya / Let me know if this a dub / I said your love is like a drug / You got me stuck, so pick it up."
This update from Selena Gomez is followed by Cardi B’s heartfelt remarks about her fellow singer.
In a recent clip from her CBS Mornings interview uploaded on TikTok, the Drip hitmaker said, "I just feel like she sounded really lovely for this song, and she’s such a delight to work with."
"She’s a whole billionaire, and if you call her for something, she’s not going to hesitate," Cardi remarked.
Am I the Drama? Mark Cardi B's first album since her 2018 debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.