Bailey Zimmerman announces first-ever arena tour, set to start in 2026

Bailey Zimmerman stated that performing in smaller venues has felt limiting and he's anticipated to bring his major event to life

Bailey Zimmerman is gearing up for the next stage in her career with first arena tour.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old singer opened up about his upcoming Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, which is slated to start from February 19, 2026, in Estero, Florida, and will end in June 20 in Ontario, Canada, covering 30 cities.

Zimmerman stated that performing in smaller venues has felt limiting and he’s anticipated to bring his major event to life.

"I'm really excited to show people what I can do in there.”

Zimmerman continued,"I feel like I’ve been ready for it. I've been dreaming about it. I'm ready, I'm prepared. Let's go."

During the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 19, 2025, Rock And A Hard Place star stated, “I honestly feel like I've been restricted in smaller venues. I have always had this dream and this idea for this arena show — this big, awesome show."

Furthermore, he recalled his struggling times, remembering the days how he went from living in a trailer to purchasing a home and supporting his family.

“To be recognized for your music is insane,” he said. “Every day feels emotional — it’s been a dream come true.”

Over the past few years, the Fall in love singer rose to prominence, with multiple No. 1 songs. His partnership with rapper BigXthaPlug for “All the Way” ranked on the top for both the Hot Country Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

