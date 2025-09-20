Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron fuel dating buzz after her breakup with Shaun White 

Nina Dobrev has sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron after her highly anticipated breakup with ex-fiancé Shaun White.
The Vampire Diaries starlet was spotted enjoying an Italian getaway with the Baywatch actor on Friday, September 19, 2025.
According to media reports, the rumoured couple was accompanied by their close pals, including Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry, Chace Crawford, and his girlfriend, model Kelsey Merritt.
During the trip, Dobrev looked relaxed and stylish as she wore her cutout swimsuit on the boat day.
On the other hand, Efron sported a new bleached blonde hairstyle.
The holiday appears focused on friendship and healing, as Dobrev wanted to spend quality time with her loved ones, as she is currently going through a tough phase of her life.
Despite these ongoing romance reports, neither Nina Dobrev nor Zac Efron has confirmed their romance.
It is important to note that the critically acclaimed actress has parted ways with her longtime Olympic snowboarder in September this year.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White shockingly called off their engagement and ended their five-year relationship earlier this month.
Reuters reported that even after separating their paths, the former couple decided to remain amicable.