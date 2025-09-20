Taylor Swift pulls off smart promotional move for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has recently won hearts with her brilliant promotional move before the release of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The mega popstar has once again launched her own SiriusXM channel, Taylor's Channel 13, on Saturday, September 20, till Sunday, October 19.
SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer said in a statement, "Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture. Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners."
"And we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor's Channel 13," he added.
The Cruel Summer crooner has been supported by SiriusXM since the beginning of her career. The channel aims to connect the singer with her fans during the promotional days of her previous music albums.
Taylor, who announced her dreamy engagement with her long-time beau and NFL star, Travis Kelce, in August via Instagram, is set to release her highly anticipated musical collection on Friday, October 3rd, 2025.
Shortly after the release of her album, SiriusXM's Taylor's Channel 13 will play all the renditions from beginning to end on the channel, which her fans can stream in their respective cars and on SiriusXM's official website.