Tom Cruise drafts ‘bulletproof’ marriage contract for 'fiancée' Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise’s legal team is reportedly drafting a “bulletproof marriage contract” as the actor prepares for a potential wedding with his rumored fiancée, Ana de Armas.
As per Radaronline, a source shared that the Mission: Impossible star took a major step as they planned to draw a marriage contract for the Ballerina star.
The insider said, "Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he's careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt – something fair, transparent, and completely solid."
Their friend also revealed, "This has nothing to do with doubt on Tom's part. For him, it shows just how committed he is.
The tipster went on to say, "He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go."
The sources say the romance has quickly intensified, with Cruise intent on avoiding past mistakes after quietly proposing to de Armas.
Cruise, worth $600 million, has asked his lawyers to draft an agreement covering assets, privacy, and his “non-negotiable need for discretion,” while de Armas, worth $20 million, is reportedly unfazed by the plan.
"Ana is laid-back and usually comfortable letting Tom take the lead," a source close to the couple claimed.
They revealed, "She understands how detail-oriented he is and doesn't mind. Tom is adamant she'll have her own legal team look over the agreement – he wants it balanced for both of them."
The move comes over a decade after Cruise’s 2012 split from Katie Holmes, who reportedly ended their seven-year marriage with a secret “escape plan.”