Kourtney Kardashian debuts new look amid her COVID battle

'The Kardashians' star showcased her new look amid her COVID battle

  By Javeria Ahmed
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she impulsively chopped her hair while battling COVID-19, calling the moment part of her “witchy season.”

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share glimpses of her new hairstyle

“I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have COVID,” Kourtney admitted in the caption, writing over a photo of pieces of her chopped dark hair spread out on the floor.

In a separate Instagram post, the Lemme founder shared that her hair transformation featured a blunt bang.

“Witchy season,” she captioned pics of her taking a makeup-free mirror selfie.

The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker reacted with a flushed emoji, hinting he was more than impressed by his wife’s transformation.

Notably, this is not the first time when Kardashian experimented with her hair.

In August 2021, Rocky Thirteen mother chopped her hair into a short bob after she wore her long locks for a few years/

In March 2023, two years later, she proudly showed off a platinum blonde look.

To note, it’s unclear whether her hair makeovers had any connection with her COVID, though, she revealed in her recent post.

In 2022, Kardashian revealed that she became ill due to coronavirus and posted a list of her recovery methods, including taking vitamins and staying hydrated.

“I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me,” she added at the time.

She battled with COVID once again in September 2023 while she was pregnant with her and Barker’s first child together, Rocky Thirteen.

