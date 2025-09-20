Liam Payne’s girlfriend uses AI trend before his 1st death anniversary tribute 

Kate Cassidy has recently used the ongoing viral Artificial Intelligence trend to honour his late boyfriend and renowned singer, Liam Payne, on his first death anniversary.
The 26-year-old Influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 18, to share a never-before-seen photo of the couple, posing together.
In the heartfelt snapshot, perfectly doctored by AI, Kate and her deceased boyfriend were wearing coordinated pink outfits.
For her part, the popular socialite opted for a light pink dress and held a large clutch.
On the other hand, Payne sported a salmon-colored blazer.
Kate penned over the series of AI versions of the frames, "Thanks for making these," before adding, "AI is such a blessing and a curse."
This update from the critically-acclaimed Internet personality comes a few days before the Night Changes singer’s first death anniversary.
For those unaware, Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31, on October 16, last year, during his vacation trip to Argentina.
According to the police investigations, the former One Direction singer died at the spot after mysteriously falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina.
The two, who dated each other for two years, were enjoying their Argentinian getaway before the singer’s fatal accident.
Liam Payne’s cause of death was later determined to be multiple traumas that led to internal and external bleeding as a result of his fatal fall.