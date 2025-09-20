Who is d4vd? Everything to know about singer allegedly linked with late Celeste Rivas

Singer d4vd is hit with a legal investigation after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in his parked car on September 8.
As per PEOPLE, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated an impounded Tesla after someone complained of a foul odor.
At about 12:30 p.m., LAPD officers arrived on N. Mansfield Avenue and uncovered human remains in the trunk of a parked car.
Everything to know about singer d4vd allegedly linked with late Celeste:
D4vd music career
The Here With Me singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, initially kicked off his career as YouTube creator before entering into the music realm.
The 2022 tracks Romantic Homicide and Here With Me catapulted him to fame after taking TikTok by storm.
He followed up with the EPs Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals, then dropped his debut album Withered in 2025, launching the global Withered World Tour that April.
d4vd car incident
Singer d4vd garnered attention after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in his parked car on September 8
According to NBC News, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that Rivas is the "juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore" last year.
"The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation," the statement added, per the outlet.
FOX 11 reports the body may have been placed in the trunk five days before the car was towed from the Hollywood Hills, where neighbors said it had sat abandoned for about a month.
It took just over a week for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to identify the body as belonging to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.
Celeste Rivas cause of death:
As of September 20, LAPD has not disclosed Rivas’ cause of death or named any suspects.
While initially calling it a homicide, the department later retracted that statement and has not confirmed potential charges.
d4vd and Celeste Rivas similar tattoos:
The medical examiner identified Rivas as having a tattoo on her right index finger that read "Shhh...”
On the other hand, a photo of d4vd from September 2024 revealed a similar "Shhh" tattoo on his right index finger.
However, the authorities have not yet addressed the seemingly matching tattoos.
d4vd Withered World Tour cancel amid legal investigation
d4vd continued his Withered World Tour with shows from Minneapolis September 9, to Portland September 15, but canceled his September 16, Seattle date.
However, his September 19, San Francisco and September 20, Los Angeles shows remain listed.