Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award

The Canadian government has honored Pakistani author, humorist, and host Anwar Maqsood with the King Charles Pen Award for his outstanding services.
The award was presented by Canadian Parliament member Shafqat Ali, who acknowledged Maqsood’s exceptional contributions to promoting Urdu literature and art.
During the ceremony, Ali awarded Maqsood a government pin and a certificate, praising him as a positive ambassador for Pakistan on the international stage.
Meanwhile, Shafqat Ali expressed the Canadian government’s appreciation for Anwar Maqsood’s contributions to Urdu literature and the arts.
He highlighted that Maqsood’s work has significantly enhanced the image of Pakistan globally.
Ali also expressed pride in the Pakistani community's achievements and contributions, both within Canada and around the world.
Moreover, Maqsood’s recognition by the Canadian government underscores his influential role in cultural and literary spheres and highlights the positive impact of his work on a global scale.
This award is a testament to his dedication and accomplishments.