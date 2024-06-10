Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face ‘pressure’ to get engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting 'pressured' by family to get engaged

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Taylor Swift and her Lover, Travis Kelce, are reportedly dealing with peer pressure to get engaged.

An insider told Star, “The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down. Not a day goes by they don’t get hit with gentle hints and questions.”

The love birds went public about their relationship in September 2023, when Taylor attended the NFL star’s game.

The source got candid about Travis, “The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws.”

“Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it. The constant questions are not helping. She’s a hundred percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” they noted.

The insider revealed that Travis does have sincere intentions to propose when he’s ready.

On the other hand, the Cruel Summer crooner is currently focusing on her successful Eras Tour.

