Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist who shaped Southern soul, dies at 84

Steve Cropper has breathed his last
On Wednesday, December 3, the Guardian reported that the legendary guitarist for the ‘60s hit band Bookers T. and the MGs and songwriter for Star Records house band passed away at the age of 84.
According to Pat Mitchell Worley, president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation, the iconic musician breathed his last in Nashville and no cause of death has been known yet.
Taking to Cropper’s official Instagram handle on Wednesday, his family penned a lengthy tribute as they announced his passing.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Stephen Lee Cropper, who died peacefully in Nashville today at the age of 84,” the statement began.
It continued, “Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world. As the legendary guitarist for Booker T. & the M.G.‘s and the architect of the Stax Records sound, he helped create some of the most enduring songs in music history.”
The statement further added, “While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. The family thanks everyone for their love, support, and respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”
Steve Cropper is survived by his wife, Angel Cropper, and his children Andrea and Cameron Cropper, Stevie, and Ashley.