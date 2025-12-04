Entertainment

Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict

California doctor who supplied lethal dose of ketamine to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry receives bombshell court ruling

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict
Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict

Matthew Perry’s ketamine overdose case has taken a major turn as his doctor has been sentenced to a long prison term.

According to the BBC on Wednesday, December 3, California doctor Salvador Plasencia, who gave Perry a lethal dose of ketamine - a powerful dissociative anesthetic with analgesic and hallucinogenic properties - has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Dr. Plasencia was one of five charged after a federal investigation found how the Friends star got the anesthetic through an illegal Hollywood network and becomes the first person to receive a sentence in Perry’s overdose case.

The medical practitioner had pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine to the late American actor before his tragic death in 2023.

Before the sentence was announced, Plasencia apologized to Matthew Perry’s family in court, saying, “I failed to protect a mother’s son. I failed Mr. Perry. I failed his family. I should have protected him,” reported The Independent.

In addition to over two years in prison, judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett also gave Dr. Salvador Plasencia two years of probation after release.

Matthew Perry death:

On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a bath tub at his Los Angeles residence.

According to a medical examiner, the late actor passed away from the “acute effects” of ketamine, and after a federal investigation, it was found that he had been getting the drug from an illegal network in Hollywood.

Five people, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia and a supplier nicknamed the “Ketamine Queen,” were charged for their roles in providing him the drug.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist who shaped Southern soul, dies at 84

Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist who shaped Southern soul, dies at 84
Booker T. and the MGs’ legendary guitarist Steve Cropper passes away at the age of 84

Jennifer Lopez makes powerful new pledge after receiving major honour

Jennifer Lopez makes powerful new pledge after receiving major honour
The 'Unstoppable' starlet was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at 'The Hollywood Reporter' gala

Spotify Wrapped 2025 stuns fans with top songs of the year

Spotify Wrapped 2025 stuns fans with top songs of the year
From Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to 'Kpop Demon Hunters' songs, Spotify Wrapped 2025 has chosen its top songs

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney
The 'Cruel Summer' crooner and the NFL star announced dreamy engagement in August this year

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents
Alexa and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot on July 2021

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year
This marks Bad Bunny's fourth time earning the title after winning in 2020, 2021, and 2022

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey
Lily Collins drops new season's final trailer on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere
'The Housemaid' set to premiere in December this year

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus reveals heartwarming insight into her '4 year' relationship with Maxx Morando before engagement

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’
Jonas Brothers gets emotional as he recall reuniting with ‘Camp Rock 3’ cast

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce makes shocking confession about argument with Taylor Swift after engagement

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46
Donyelle Jones tragically died after her brief illness from chronic breast cancer earlier this week