Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict

Matthew Perry’s ketamine overdose case has taken a major turn as his doctor has been sentenced to a long prison term.
According to the BBC on Wednesday, December 3, California doctor Salvador Plasencia, who gave Perry a lethal dose of ketamine - a powerful dissociative anesthetic with analgesic and hallucinogenic properties - has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars.
Dr. Plasencia was one of five charged after a federal investigation found how the Friends star got the anesthetic through an illegal Hollywood network and becomes the first person to receive a sentence in Perry’s overdose case.
The medical practitioner had pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine to the late American actor before his tragic death in 2023.
Before the sentence was announced, Plasencia apologized to Matthew Perry’s family in court, saying, “I failed to protect a mother’s son. I failed Mr. Perry. I failed his family. I should have protected him,” reported The Independent.
In addition to over two years in prison, judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett also gave Dr. Salvador Plasencia two years of probation after release.
Matthew Perry death:
On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a bath tub at his Los Angeles residence.
According to a medical examiner, the late actor passed away from the “acute effects” of ketamine, and after a federal investigation, it was found that he had been getting the drug from an illegal network in Hollywood.
Five people, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia and a supplier nicknamed the “Ketamine Queen,” were charged for their roles in providing him the drug.