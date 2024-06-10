Entertainment

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

  June 10, 2024
Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe are making their romance public!

The It Follows star dropped a photo dump on her Instagram this Sunday to officially launch her relationship with the real estate broker.

Monroe in the picture stood on her tiptoes to kiss the real estate broker on a crosswalk with the backdrop of greenery and houses.


Gomez made yet another appearance in the photo dump as the pair snuggled up together on a yacht couch in matching black outfits.

Shortly after the clicks went viral, fans had only sweet things to say about the couple’s love.

One person wrote, “Nothing but love.”

“ Love you both,” penned the other.

Although Monroe did previously share a couple of snapshots on her Instagram stories, but this marked their very first appearance on the social media grid together.

The lovebirds were first romantically connected in October 2023 when they were spotted locking lips during their date in Los Angeles.

They then further went on sparking romance rumors many times with PDA filled outings.

Before this Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe were linked to other significant stars.

