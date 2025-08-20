Dua Lipa falls head over heels for fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has gotten candid about her love life with fiancé Callum Turner.
The New Rules crooner shared insights into her relationship during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
She said, “I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”
Dua added, “That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart.”
“And so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love,” the pop icon noted.
As someone in the public eye, Dua revealed that her personal life is “very vulnerable” and she likes to keep it private.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner relationship:
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 after being spotted slow dancing together at the Masters of the Air afterparty in London.
The romantic couple made their relationship Instagram official in May 2024.
In June, Dua confirmed her engagement with Callum during an interview with British Vogue.