Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return in intense ‘Morning Show’ season 4 trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back in the spotlight as Apple TV+ drops the official trailer for The Morning Show Season 4.
On Wednesday, the Apple TV+ released the hit drama's official season 4 trailer.
As per an official synopsis from the streamer, the new installment picks up "almost two years after the events of season three."
It added, "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee and Jon Hamm are set to reprise their roles for the 10-episode run.
The new cast members including Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook are joining the cast as well.
The trailer's dramatic start with Halsey's Castle, shows Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, noting she's "a firm believer in second chances."
She is desiring to make things "right" at The Morning Show's network, UBN (formerly UBA).
Alex Levy, played by Aniston, announces, "This is a reset." She is then seen on a magazine cover standing between Lee's Stella Bak and Cotillard's Celine Dumont.
The cover in question reads, "New Paradigm or Glass Cliff? UBN's New Leadership Talk Mergers, Streaming and the Future of News."
The trailer ends with a tense exchange between Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley, as Alex declares, “You can’t clean a house if you’re about to blow it up!”
To note, the season 4 of The Morning Show premieres on Wednesday, September 17 on Apple TV+