Lily Collins drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date & first look

Lily Collins set fans buzzing as she announced the release date for Emily in Paris Season 5, teasing Emily’s glamorous Italian adventure with a first-look sneak peek.
The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram to unveil the release date of the upcoming season, sharing rare glimpses from the beloved Netflix series.
In a caption, she announced, "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th…”
A first page showcased breathtaking views of canals of Venice, featuring Lily, dressed in a chic black-and-white polka dot two-piece outfit, striking a poised pose aboard a classic wooden boat.
She accessorized her look with bold white cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings, exuding timeless elegance with a modern twist.
The next photo showed Lily and Ashley Park side by side on a cobblestone street, while a third glimpse featured Eugenio Franceschini with the star of Inheritance.
Her shared carousel of images showcased the exciting glimpses of the other cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque
Soon after she shared the post the fans flocked to the comment section to show their anticipation for the new season.
One fan wrote, “OMGGGG THE NEWS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR, can’t believe my favorite show will be back in just a few months!!!!”
Another added, “Can't wait much longer. I've watched the whole series more than 50 times I don't think NETFLIX can't take it anymore.”
The third noted, “I can't wait!!!!!. To watch the new season !!!!!!”
The 10 episodes of season 5 will arrive on Netflix on December 18.