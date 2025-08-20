Dakota Johnson brings mom Melanie Griffith to film premiere amid nepo baby claims

Dakota Johnson leaned into her Hollywood roots at the premiere of her latest film, proudly arriving with her mother, actress Melanie Griffith.
On Wednesday, the Fifty Shades of Grey starlet and the Working Girl star, 68 turned heads with glamorous appearance as they posed together on the red carpet at the event of Splitsville, held at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Dakota served the looks in a skintight sleeveless metallic gown, accessorized with dangling earrings and a silver bracelet, and wore her dark tresses in a straight style.
While posing for the camera, she was seen with her arm sweetly wrapped around Melanie, who recently celebrated her 68th birthday.
Melanie, who shares daughter Dakota with actor Don Johnson (75), was dressed in a classy cream suit for the occasion.
She wore her blonde hair in a side-parted updo.
Melanie completed her outfit with a pair of beige sneakers and a fingerless white lace glove.
At the premiere Dakota also posed with co-star Adria Arjona, 33, who showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless black gown.
Notably, her appearance with her mother came after the Daddio star scoffed on TODAY last year, “When [the nepo baby scrutiny] first started I found it to be, like, incredibly annoying and boring.”
She added, “Like, if you're a journalist, write about something else. That's just, like, lame.”
Splitsville movie is set to hit theaters on August 22.