Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy

Victoria Beckham has reunited with Spice World costar Richard E. Grant after 28 years!

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, the 68-year-old actor shared a beaming selfie of himself and Victoria as they bumped into each other during vacation on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The duo, who appeared together in the music movie, could be seen posing beside a restaurant table as they accidentally dined in next to each other at the same restaurant.

“STOP RIGHT NOW’ I worked with @victoriabeckham on SPICEWORLD - THE MOVIE, 28 years ago and found ourselves at adjacent lunch tables today @ristoranteloscoglio on the Amalfi coast.” Grant wrote in the caption.

He went on to gush, “As delightful and warm as you could wish foe. So lovely seeing you!!!!”

The fashion designer and singer also reciprocated the love in the comment section as she penned, “Kisses and happy summer xxxxxxx.”

Meanwhile, her husband, David Beckham, commented, “Can't believe I didn't get one @richard.e.grant next time.”

The film’s fans also gush over the pair’s reunion under the post as one wrote, “Much needed throwback for the fans!”

“TWENTY EIGHT years ago,” another expressed.

A third added, “Omg what a happy picture.”

Victoria Beckham and Richard E. Grant appeared in the 1997 movie Spice World alongside the rest of the Spice Girls.

