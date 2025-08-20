Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split

Home / Entertainment

The singer-actor pair parted ways in June after staying engaged for six years and share a daughter together

Orlando Bloom is celebrating his single status with an extravagant move after parting ways with Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has reportedly moved into a "£13 million bachelor pad", advertising himself as "filthy rich and single," a source has revealed.

The seaside property in Miami is a "proper bachelor pad and perfect for parties and entertaining," and is near the residences of known Hollywood names, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kevin Costner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The insider noted, "It's right on the beach and Orlando has been seen there loads in the past few weeks. He seems to be settling right in and has already made friends with his direct neighbours."

Furthermore, the brand-new revelation came after Katy shared a rare snap of her daughter Daisy after playing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in NY, as she travelled across the US for her Lifetimes Tour.

Up next, the Firework singer would be heading to North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida before starting the South American and European leg of the tour.

The 40-year-old singer also made headlines after she was spotted having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the breakup with Orlando.

Katy Perry and ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom broke their engagement in June, six years after exchanging rings in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy, the following year.

