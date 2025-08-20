Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary

Home / Entertainment

Lana Del Rey gave fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey is getting sentimental ahead of her first wedding anniversary, giving fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

The Summertime Sadness songstress dropped the glimpse of an ornate rose pin along with a white lace doily that was red-stitched with their first initials 'L & J' for their big day.

Lana shared snaps of her wedding ring and her substantial thigh gap, which is widely believed to have come from a popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug.

She also posted a blurry snap of the 50-year-old father-of-three's airboat that he regularly captains in Louisiana.

To note, the 11-time Grammy nominee and Jeremy are said to have secured their marriage license on September 23, but it's uncertain whether they signed a prenuptial agreement to protect her reported $60 million fortune.

Notably, Lana Del Rey posted her rare wedding memento ahead of her first anniversary with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on September 26.

Previously, Lana gushed for her husband at a Variety event on December 7, saying, “I'm grateful for him for [my producer Jack Antonoff's] example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret [Qualley]. I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he's a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.”

Lana Del Rey has known Dufrene as far back as 2019 when he let her 'captain' his airboat during a cruise with Arthur's Airboat Tours.

