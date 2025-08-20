Home / Entertainment

Zayn Malik ‘reached out’ to ex Perrie Edwards after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik started dating Gigi Hadid after breaking up with ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards has broken silence on her relationship with Zayn Malik for the first time in years.

The member of girl band, Little Mix, revealed that Zayn “reached out” to her after his breakup with then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

During a conversation on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, she got candid about the “toxic” relationship with the One Direction former member.

Perrie said, “I remember there was one point my ex [Zayn] reached out and I didn’t know how to handle the situation because I’d been with Alex for like a year and a half, two years. And I felt a bit uncomfortable about it.”

Zayn dated the supermodel between on and off between 2015 to 2021. He also share a daughter with Gigi named Khai Malik.

She added, “I remember sweating and panicking thinking, ‘I’ve got to tell him that obviously I’ve spoken to him’. And I remember being terrified thinking, ‘Oh no.’ And then I sat down and I was like, ‘I need to tell you something’.”

Meanwhile, Perrie was in a relationship with Zayn from 2011 to 2015. They were even engaged at one point.

The Little Mix star is now engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

