Home / Entertainment

'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest

Court records proved Gavin Adcock right, violating charges of reckless driving, open container, and license citations were dropped

Country star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest
Country star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest

The Deep End artist Gavin Adcock has finally closed his May arrest chapter. The 26-year-old singer was taken into custody in May by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and faced several charges.

The charges include reckless driving, an invalid license, and an alcohol violation of having anopen container, and speeding while he was stopped by the agency in his newly restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

Adcock quickly took to his social media account to explain the entire situation to his fans.

On August 18, the country music artist made an appearance at the Wilson County courthouse and posted a selfie, which he captioned, “All I know is it always works out.”

Court records proved the star right, violating charges of reckless driving, open container, and license citations were dropped.

At the end of the case, Adcock only admitted guilt for overspeeding.

Before fans learnt the results, the singer ignited rumours by posting a TikTok suggesting he might be “going away for some time.”

However, he later confirmed that he pranked the fans, celebrating the release of his third album, Own Worst Enemy.

With this triumph, Adcock is maintaining his pace, headlining his Need To Tour and joining Morgan Wallen on select dates through December.

You Might Like:

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy
Victoria Beckham and Richard E. Grant starred in the 1997's music film 'Spice World' alongside other Spice Girls

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America
Mark Hamill wife convinced him to not let Preident Donald Trump force you leave your own hometown

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’
Kevin Costner claims ‘Horizon’ sexual harassment allegations are meant to ‘damage my reputation'

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary
Lana Del Rey gave fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split
The singer-actor pair parted ways in June after staying engaged for six years and share a daughter together

Nicole Kidman drops heartfelt summer moments with daughters: ‘Memories’

Nicole Kidman drops heartfelt summer moments with daughters: ‘Memories’
Nicole Kidman shares daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband, Keith Urban

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights
The 'Camp Rock' alum has shared an embarrassing moment that keeps him up all night

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband died of cancer at the age of 48, leaving behind four children

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs
The 'Alter Ego' singer's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start in October in Chicago

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist
The 'Lover' crooner has caused frenzy on the internet due to her raunchy album cover and promotional snaps

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shatter split rumors as they reunite in Budapest after 45 days apart

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop
The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans