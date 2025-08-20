'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest

The Deep End artist Gavin Adcock has finally closed his May arrest chapter. The 26-year-old singer was taken into custody in May by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and faced several charges.
The charges include reckless driving, an invalid license, and an alcohol violation of having anopen container, and speeding while he was stopped by the agency in his newly restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.
Adcock quickly took to his social media account to explain the entire situation to his fans.
On August 18, the country music artist made an appearance at the Wilson County courthouse and posted a selfie, which he captioned, “All I know is it always works out.”
Court records proved the star right, violating charges of reckless driving, open container, and license citations were dropped.
At the end of the case, Adcock only admitted guilt for overspeeding.
Before fans learnt the results, the singer ignited rumours by posting a TikTok suggesting he might be “going away for some time.”
However, he later confirmed that he pranked the fans, celebrating the release of his third album, Own Worst Enemy.
With this triumph, Adcock is maintaining his pace, headlining his Need To Tour and joining Morgan Wallen on select dates through December.