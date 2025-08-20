Home / Entertainment

Kevin Costner fires back at 'Horizon' accusation, calling It completely 'false'

Kevin Costner has opened up about sexual assault allegations made against him by a Horizon stunt performer.

The Yellowstone star, 70, filed a motion California Superior Court, addressing the allegations made by Devyn LaBella.

In May, the stunt performer Devyn filed a lawsuit against Kevin and the production companies behind the Horizon film franchise.

The victim alleged that she "was never given the opportunity to prepare for or consent to participate" in an unplanned sex scene.

In a response, Kevin stated in the court documents, “Devyn's claims against me are absolutely false, and it is deeply disappointing to me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that.”

He added, “My belief is that Devyn's claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation.”

The declaration further read, “These allegations are so patently false I can only assume that the purpose was to use this sensationalistic language to embarrass and damage me and the Horizon movies.”

Kevin added pictures of Devyn taken on the set of Horizon in his declaration.

To note, the hearing date for the lawsuit against Kevin Costner has not been announced yet.

