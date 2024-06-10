Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video

Kim Porter's father, Jake Porter, has given his two cents on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs viral assault video.
Recently, a disturbing video of Diddy from an LA hotel went viral, in which he was spotted beating Cassie Ventura and dragging her away.
Her father told Rolling Stone recently, “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”
Kim, who died in 2018, started dating in the 1990s.
Jake added, “I didn’t know he could stoop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”
“I think he was a very jealous person,” he continued, “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”
A few weeks back, Diddy posted a confessional video on his Instagram and said that he was “truly sorry.”
He further noted, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your lifeSometimes you gotta do that. I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”
Diddy claimed that he will take “full responsibility” for his actions.