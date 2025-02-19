Entertainment

Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder

Kim Kardashian her shape-wear brand SKIMS' new partnership with Nike on Tuesday, February 18

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder

Kim Kardashian is publicly calling out Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder!

The Kardashians star appeared to be at odds with her mother after Jenner launched an ad campaign on the same day the SKIMS founder announced her new collaboration.

Kim unveiled her shapewear brand's new partnership with Nike on Tuesday, February 18.

“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform,” she wrote in the caption alongside a poster of Nike and SKIMS logo.

However, soon after Kim’s announcement, Kris posted a photo of herself wearing Alo athleisure clothing.

"Cozy days in my @alo," she wrote in the caption.

Kim quickly jumped into the comments, sounding furious as she called out her mother for her poorly timed post.

“Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!” she wrote, with the comment quickly gaining the most-liked spot at the top.

Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder

However, it remains unclear whether Kim Kardashian's comment to Kris Jenner was a genuine expression of frustration or simply a playful joke between the mother-daughter duo.

Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk

Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk

NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce
Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce
Taylor Swift bags Global Recording Artist of the Year for fifth time
Taylor Swift bags Global Recording Artist of the Year for fifth time
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy mansion ahead of album release
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy mansion ahead of album release
Kanye West throws sarcastic jab at Nike as Kim Kardashian inks new partnership
Kanye West throws sarcastic jab at Nike as Kim Kardashian inks new partnership