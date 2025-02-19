Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder

Kim Kardashian is publicly calling out Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder!
The Kardashians star appeared to be at odds with her mother after Jenner launched an ad campaign on the same day the SKIMS founder announced her new collaboration.
Kim unveiled her shapewear brand's new partnership with Nike on Tuesday, February 18.
“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform,” she wrote in the caption alongside a poster of Nike and SKIMS logo.
However, soon after Kim’s announcement, Kris posted a photo of herself wearing Alo athleisure clothing.
"Cozy days in my @alo," she wrote in the caption.
Kim quickly jumped into the comments, sounding furious as she called out her mother for her poorly timed post.
“Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!” she wrote, with the comment quickly gaining the most-liked spot at the top.
However, it remains unclear whether Kim Kardashian's comment to Kris Jenner was a genuine expression of frustration or simply a playful joke between the mother-daughter duo.