Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy mansion ahead of album release

Benny Blanco and his fiancée Selena Gomez team up for new album, 'I Said I Love You First'

  • by Web Desk
  • February 18, 2025
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have bought an expensive mansion in Beverly Hills after getting engaged last year.

As per TMZ, the romantic couple bought the abode in the same month they announced their engagement.

The reportedly spent $35 million to purchase the property.

Selena and Benny’s Spanish-style home seemingly has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a greenhouse, a fitness center, and a pool.

During a conversation with Architectural Digest, the music producer said, "I really do believe in, like, energy of, like, artwork and music and places and I dunno, it makes me feel good when I'm in this room and I can kind of just, like, forget about the outside world for a second, and then be flooded with anxiety the second I leave this room."

The surprising news came after the Rare Beauty founder and her fiancé announced that they are releasing an album together, titled I Said I Love You First.

Selena wrote on Instagram about their album, "I always trick you guys, my new album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco.”

She added, "Our first song, Scared Of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

Notably, I Said I Love You First will release on March 21, 2025.

