Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce

Entertainment

Ben Affleck shares daughter Seraphina with first ex-wife Jennifer Garner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina are enjoying a fun day out!

In a new article published by Page Six on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the outlet reported that the Daredevil actor was spotted bonding with his 16-year-old daughter in a new outing over the weekend.

The father-daughter duo, for their fun day, visited an aquarium.

It is pertinent to mention that Ben Affleck shares two daughters, Seraphina and Violet, and a son, Samuel, with first ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During their time at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Affleck and Seraphina viewed several animal exhibits. The aquarium currently has several animals available for viewing, including sea turtles, sea otters, a rare California two-spot octopus, tropical frogs, and zebra sharks.

The Deep Water actor was seen wearing a cream-colored cozy shirt that he layered over a white T-shirt. He matched his shirt with same-colored pants and coat.

With stylish sunglasses on, Affleck looked dashing as he held his little girl’s hand while they explored the aquarium.

P.C. ROL/X17online.com
Meanwhile, the middle child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, as usual, opted for a casual look, wearing a Bob Markley graphic T-shirt which she paired with green pants and topped with a blue-and-white upper.

She also carried a crossbody bag and wore black-and-white sneakers to complete her look.

This comes after Ben Affleck finalized divorce with his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez in February 2025.

