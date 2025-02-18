Kanye West throws sarcastic jab at Nike as Kim Kardashian inks new partnership

Kanye West’s frustration towards Nike has reached a whole new level as ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced her latest business venture.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 18, the 44-year-old American media personality and businesswoman cheerfully announced that she her brand, SKIMS, has inked a new partnership deal with Nike, the world’s largest athletic shoes and apparel supplier and sports equipment manufacturing company.
“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform,” penned Kim in the caption alongside a poster of Nike and SKIMS logo.
Just around the same time, Ye took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of Nike’s upcoming releasing sneakers, which were debuted over the weekend by NFL star AJ Dybantsa.
While the first slide featured a sketch of the forthcoming sneakers, the other two slides were the actual photos of the shoes.
“THIS NEW NIKE DESIGN REALLY MOVED US / REALLY INSPIRED US AT YEEZY WE APPRECIATE YOU GUYS WORK TO THE TEAM TEAM BEHIND THESE THANK FOR MAKING SOMETHING NEW AND SPECIAL, LOVE YE,” mocked Kanye West in a sarcastic jab.
Ye’s eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the caption was a brutal dig at the brand.
Meanwhile, some highlighted that the newly debuted sneakers were designed by the rapper first.
“Yall do know this is sarcasm right? Lols its his design lol,” a fan commented, while another wrote, “For those that are confused, He made this design first.”
Moreover, some even mentioned Kim Kardashian’s partnership in the comments.
“Someone’s mad Kim got a deal with Nike and they never will again,” penned one, while a second stated, “wait, so skims announces her upcoming collaboration with nike that’s launching in spring.”
For those unversed, in 2009, Kanye West collaborated with Nike to release the highly successful Air Yeezy sneakers, however, things between them turned sour when the rapper demanded royalties for the sales which the brand refused to pay.
This resulted in Ye, ending his partnership with Nike, and publicly criticizing the brand for failing to properly value his contributions and accused of restraining his creativity.