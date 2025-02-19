Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama    

Taylor Swift is reportedly on no speaking terms with her close pal Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni's legal controversy.
The 14-time Grammy-winning singer needs space from the Gossip Girl starlet after she used her name in her ongoing lawsuit drama with her It Ends With Us co-star, whom she accused of sexual harassment in December last year.
"Taylor is taking a break from their friendship right now, Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn," an insider recently disclosed to Page Six magazine.
The tipster further stated that the Bad Blood singer is currently keeping her distance from Blake and her husband, who dragged her into the legal drama by including her name in the lawsuit.
"Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal, she has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all," the source continued.
Earlier in January, The Town actress' accuser Justin filed a counter-lawsuit against the mother-of-four, which included alleged texts where the actress mentioned "two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities" pressuring the 42-year-old actor-director to agree to script changes.
Shortly after the mentioned details of the case circulated on social media, many fans speculated that the influential and wealthy celebrities the actress mentioned were Taylor and her husband Ryan.
However, neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has commented about their sinking friendship.