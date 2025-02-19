Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift seemingly distancing herself from her close pal Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Taylor Swift, Blake Livelys friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama    

Taylor Swift is reportedly on no speaking terms with her close pal Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni's legal controversy.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer needs space from the Gossip Girl starlet after she used her name in her ongoing lawsuit drama with her It Ends With Us co-star, whom she accused of sexual harassment in December last year.

"Taylor is taking a break from their friendship right now, Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn," an insider recently disclosed to Page Six magazine.

The tipster further stated that the Bad Blood singer is currently keeping her distance from Blake and her husband, who dragged her into the legal drama by including her name in the lawsuit.

"Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal, she has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all," the source continued.

Earlier in January, The Town actress' accuser Justin filed a counter-lawsuit against the mother-of-four, which included alleged texts where the actress mentioned "two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities" pressuring the 42-year-old actor-director to agree to script changes.

Shortly after the mentioned details of the case circulated on social media, many fans speculated that the influential and wealthy celebrities the actress mentioned were Taylor and her husband Ryan.

However, neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has commented about their sinking friendship. 

Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename

Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama

Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince

Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF

Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Selena Gomez sends fans into frenzy at Rare Beauty event in London
Selena Gomez sends fans into frenzy at Rare Beauty event in London
Rihanna breaks down in tear as verdict reached in A$AP Rocky shooting case
Rihanna breaks down in tear as verdict reached in A$AP Rocky shooting case
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce
Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce
Taylor Swift bags Global Recording Artist of the Year for fifth time
Taylor Swift bags Global Recording Artist of the Year for fifth time
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy mansion ahead of album release
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy mansion ahead of album release
Kanye West throws sarcastic jab at Nike as Kim Kardashian inks new partnership
Kanye West throws sarcastic jab at Nike as Kim Kardashian inks new partnership
Victoria Beckham set to address David’s cheating scandal in new documentary
Victoria Beckham set to address David’s cheating scandal in new documentary
Jennifer Lopez faces humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez faces humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck split
'Peaky Blinders' director makes bombshell announcement on Cillian Murphy film
'Peaky Blinders' director makes bombshell announcement on Cillian Murphy film
‘Stranger Things’ star shares aftermath of playing villain in hit show
‘Stranger Things’ star shares aftermath of playing villain in hit show