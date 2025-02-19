Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' on Instagram 

Meghan Markle has officially launched her new venture on Instagram.
The Duchess of Sussex introduced a new way for her followers to stay updated on her lifestyle brand by creating an official Instagram account for it.
The businesswoman turned to her personal Instagram handle to announce her first collaboration with her brand, As Ever.
She made this announcement by releasing a heartwarming photo showing Meghan drizzling honey onto a croissant.
The former actress-turned-entrepreneur also penned a heartfelt caption alongside her post, "You're warmly invited: As ever, coming Spring 2025."
This post marked the debut of her lifestyle brand after Meghan revealed its rebranded name on February 17, 2025.
Prince Harry's wife has replaced her lifestyle brand, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, with As Ever.
Taking to Instagram, the British royal member shared a video of herself speaking about the details of her brand, saying, "The cat’s out of the bag."
"I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about," she concluded.
For those unaware, Meghan Markle's new venture, As Ever, is set to launch in the spring of this year.