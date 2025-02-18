Entertainment

Taylor Swift bags Global Recording Artist of the Year for fifth time

Sabrina Carpenter, Drake, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar lose Global Recording Artist of the Year honour to Taylor Swift

  February 18, 2025
Taylor Swift has won the Global Recording Artist of the Year for a fifth time.

The Grammy winner, 35, previously won the award in 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

As per International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, Taylor held on to the top spot after her mega successful Eras Tour.

Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, also got her four other IFPI awards including global album chart, global vinyl album chart, global streaming album chart and global album sales chart.

Chief Executive of IFPI, Victoria Oakley, issued a statement, "We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year award to Taylor Swift for the fifth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success.

The statement read, "This has been a huge year for Taylor, and it has been incredible to see the extent to which fans all over the world are connecting with her superb catalogue of music."

 IFPI’s top 10 on their global recording artist chart:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Seventeen

4. Billie Eilish

5. Stray Kids

6. Zach Bryan

7. The Weeknd

8. Eminem

9. Kendrick Lamar

10. Sabrina Carpenter

