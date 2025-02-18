Entertainment

Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay

The LYMNL World Tour starlet, Shakira, performed her first concert after hospitalization

  by Web Desk
  February 18, 2025
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay

Shakira is raving about her ardent fans in Peru!

The Waka Waka crooner shared a huge carousel of captivating photographs from her electrifying concert of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Alongside the delightful snaps, she penned a heartwarming caption, gushing over her die-hard fans in Peru.

“What a beautiful Peruvian audience!! So much love and care you’ve given me!! Eternal thanks!” she wrote, adding, “Peru, you are amazing! Love you!!!!”

In the long string of snaps, Shakira dropped some eye-catching glimpses of herself performing a thrilling concert at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru, on Monday, February 17.

The highly anticipated show was the Whenever, Wherever singer’s first LMYNL concert after being hospitalized due to an abdominal issue, which she announced via her Instagram Story on February 16.

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she penned in the statement.

She continued, "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

Next stops for Shakira’s electrifying Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour are scheduled to be in her native country Colombia where the singer will be performing 5 concerts from February 20 to February 27, 2025.

