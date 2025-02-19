Entertainment

Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince

  Web Desk
  • |
  February 19, 2025
Will Smith has revealed his chilling connection to the deaths of two music legends, Notorious B.I.G. and Prince.

During his recent appearance on the Broken Record Podcast, the The Pursuit of Happyness actor first expressed his reluctance to share the story, fearing it might seem like a "terrible jinx."

However, he went on to made a haunting revelation about his eerie connection to the deaths of two legendary musicians.

Smith told the host that he met Notorious B.I.G. hours before he was murdered in 1997 and he talked to Prince ahead of his death in 2016.

The actor recalled his only interaction with Biggie, which took place "the night he got killed,” adding that the rapper's death had a profound impact on him.

"'Cause it was stupid and just centered on hip-hop for rapping. That one hurt me. It scared me, too,” he said.

Smith then recalled about meeting Prince who called him to discuss a potential business venture with Jay-Z, but tragically passed away the next morning.

"I don't know what that says about me.” Smith told the host, jokingly adding, "don't call me, don't call me."

Notorious B.I.G. died in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997 at the young age of 24.

Meanwhile, Prince died in April 2016 when he was found unresponsive in an elevator. 

