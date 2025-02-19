Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made joint appearance at BAFTA Awards 2025 on Sunday

  • February 19, 2025

Timothée Chalamet has shared a delightful update after his joint appearance with Kylie Jenner at BAFTAs 2025.

Nearly two days after sending the internet into a meltdown with his PDA-filled appearance alongside Kylie at the star-studded event, Timothée took to his Instagram to share an exciting post.

The Wonka actor shared a carousel of images to offer fans a look into his fun-filled days in Italy amid the release of his film, A Complete Unknown.

Timothée's Instagram post included videos of him grooving on a rooftop dressed as Bob Dylan, the role he portrayed in singer's biopic last year.

The post which also featured some of Timothée's candid photos was accompanied by a caption, which read, "disarmingly humble and self-effacing in Italia with good friends, good food, and plenty of international support for the release of A Complete Unknown!"

This marks the Dune actor's first post after losing BAFTA Award for A Complete Unknown, for which he is also nominated in Oscars, 2025.

At the awards event, Kylie Jenner was spotted having some intimate moments with her beau Timothée Chalamet, whom she is believed to be dating since 2023.

