Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69

  • February 19, 2025
Rick Buckler, the former drummer of iconic British band The Jam, has passed away at the age of 69.

The news of his sad demise was announced by his ex-bandmates via social media on Tuesday.

Taking to X, singer Paul Weller and guitarist Bruce Foxton released separate statements on Buckler's death.

“I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking,” Paul wrote.

He continued, “To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!”

“We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends,” the singer, who led the band, added.

Meanwhile, Bruce shared his grief over his former bandmate's passing, noting, “I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today.”

“Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs,” he added.

Born in Woking, Buckler met his bandmates Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton at Sheerwater Secondary School.

The trio fomed band in the early 1970s and achieved immense success, with 18 singles and seven albums reaching the top 40. 

He remained a vital part of the band until its split in 1982.

Weeks before his passing, Rick Buckler cancelled a recent spoken word tour due to health issues.

